byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Short Interest Down 97.0% in June

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On byNordic Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYNO. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of byNordic Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $11.23. 695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,537. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. byNordic Acquisition has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $12.12.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

