Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $331.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $331.11.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,015.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,015.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $310,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,155,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,134 shares of company stock worth $12,232,169 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 516,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,978,000 after purchasing an additional 93,991 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS opened at $309.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.21. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

