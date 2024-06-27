Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.76

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as high as $5.13. Caesarstone shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 84,174 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Caesarstone Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 20.45% and a negative return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Caesarstone by 21,632.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 53,433 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 89.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 329,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 155,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

