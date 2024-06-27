Cairn Investment Group Inc. Invests $226,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $809.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,391. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $876.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $748.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $676.62.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,861 shares of company stock valued at $16,795,913. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.