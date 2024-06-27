Cairn Investment Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $2,265,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Biogen by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 52.9% in the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 96,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 35.2% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.50.

Biogen Stock Up 2.4 %

BIIB traded up $5.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.95. The company had a trading volume of 279,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,799. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.06 and a 200-day moving average of $228.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $287.60.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

