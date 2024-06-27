Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Shares Up 4%

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 139.70 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.65). 7,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 4,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.59).

Caledonian Trust Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 15.53. The company has a market cap of £15.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,083.33 and a beta of 0.04.

Caledonian Trust Company Profile

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

