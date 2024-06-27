Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

