Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Camden National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. Camden National has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camden National to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $460.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.75. Camden National has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden National

Camden National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.