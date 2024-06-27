Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Cameco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCO opened at C$69.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.65. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$38.64 and a 52-week high of C$76.66. The firm has a market cap of C$30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.32). Cameco had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of C$634.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.4911413 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cameco

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total transaction of C$2,004,468.75. In other news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total transaction of C$2,004,468.75. Also, Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$142,576.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,547 shares of company stock worth $19,245,735. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.