Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$181,612.50 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.43, for a total value of C$181,612.50.

CNQ stock opened at C$48.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$35.62 and a 1-year high of C$56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$91.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.72.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.17 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 20.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.8572356 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

