Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Major Shareholder Acquires $29,400.00 in Stock

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cowen Inc. acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,148 shares in the company, valued at $54,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

CNGL opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Get Canna-Global Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canna-Global Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNGL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. BCK Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 83,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 26,002 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $787,000. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.