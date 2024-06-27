Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.30.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $196.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.25. The stock has a market cap of $626.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.