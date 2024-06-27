Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,309,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 390% from the previous session’s volume of 675,846 shares.The stock last traded at $29.65 and had previously closed at $29.76.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

