Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $141.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 942.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 33,987 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $34,179,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 436.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 177,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,378,000 after acquiring an additional 144,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $136.76 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.87.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

