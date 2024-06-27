Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $265.48 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $13.86 billion and $265.48 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,447.55 or 0.05596863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00045123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,994,116,265 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,182,741 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

