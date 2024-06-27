Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 2,224 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In other news, Director George C. Roeth sold 1,500 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ODC traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $64.20. 27,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,474. The company has a market capitalization of $468.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $87.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.07.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 19.53%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

