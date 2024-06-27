Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,875 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,027,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,423,865. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

