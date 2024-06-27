Cardinal Capital Management Has $11.98 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,291 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.9% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,092,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,870,125. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

