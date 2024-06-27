Cardinal Capital Management Has $2.35 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,504 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.03.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $12.78. 14,629,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,906,283. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.