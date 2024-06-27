Cardinal Capital Management Has $3.03 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 219,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 1,409.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.59. The company had a trading volume of 874,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

