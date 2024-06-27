Cardinal Capital Management Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 42,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Raymond James by 77.7% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.59. 1,049,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $91.67 and a 52 week high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

