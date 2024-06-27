Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after buying an additional 1,223,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $303,444,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,437,000 after buying an additional 60,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,019,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,231,000 after buying an additional 26,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.22. The company had a trading volume of 896,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,857. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.