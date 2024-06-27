Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL) Director Acquires C$138,490.00 in Stock

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) Director David Elsley bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.77 per share, with a total value of C$138,490.00.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CRDL stock opened at C$2.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$4.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.22. The firm has a market cap of C$192.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

