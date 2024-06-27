Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP) Announces Final Dividend of $0.14

Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from Carindale Property Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.13.
Carindale Property Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
About Carindale Property Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carindale Property Trust
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Micron Stock Alert: Seize the Opportunity Before It Skyrockets
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Is a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Whirlpool Stock Surges 20% on Takeover Speculation by Bosch
Receive News & Ratings for Carindale Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carindale Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.