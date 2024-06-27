Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.180-1.180 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 2.57.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. Barclays boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.