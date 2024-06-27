Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Up 655.5% in June

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a growth of 655.5% from the May 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,753,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Carrefour Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 604,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,900. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Carrefour Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.1872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Carrefour’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

