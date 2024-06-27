CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
CBIZ Stock Performance
Shares of CBZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.73. The stock had a trading volume of 249,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.91.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
