Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $148.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $167.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.41.

NYSE:CE traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.74. 112,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,707. Celanese has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.82 and a 200 day moving average of $152.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,899,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,560,608,000 after buying an additional 90,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,776,000 after buying an additional 354,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,567,000 after buying an additional 329,740 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,161,000 after buying an additional 1,302,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,158,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,058,447,000 after buying an additional 21,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

