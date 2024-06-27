Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $56.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.08. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 424.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,046 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $101,116,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

