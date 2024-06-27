Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Celtic Price Performance
OTCMKTS CLTFF traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.14. 34,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,712. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. Celtic has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.16.
Celtic Company Profile
