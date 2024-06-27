Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Celtic Price Performance

OTCMKTS CLTFF traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.14. 34,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,712. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. Celtic has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.16.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

