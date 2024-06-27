CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Update

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 307.1% from the May 31st total of 663,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CEMIG Price Performance

NYSE:CIG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.82. 2,233,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CEMIG will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Stories

