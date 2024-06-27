Centamin (LON:CEY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.03) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

LON CEY traded up GBX 0.62 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 120.82 ($1.53). 2,642,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,075,480. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 77.25 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 132.80 ($1.68). The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,013.62, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.22.

In other Centamin news, insider Martin Horgan sold 95,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.56), for a total value of £117,813.09 ($149,452.10). Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

