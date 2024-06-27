Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Short Interest Up 1,633.3% in June

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 1,633.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.
Central Asia Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CAMLF remained flat at $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday. Central Asia Metals has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.
Central Asia Metals Company Profile
