CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Trading Down 0.3%

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.
CEZ, a. s. Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76.
CEZ, a. s. Company Profile
CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.
