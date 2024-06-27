CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Price Performance

CF Acquisition Corp. VII stock remained flat at $10.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,886. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 76,561 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 800,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 435,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

