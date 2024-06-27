CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.88

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.88 and traded as low as $19.02. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 2,113 shares trading hands.

CF Bankshares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 million during the quarter.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the first quarter worth $619,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

