Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,634 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 0.6% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $950,192,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $73.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,683,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,606. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $3,045,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,353.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $3,045,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,353.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

