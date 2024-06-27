Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after purchasing an additional 352,841 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,353,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.26. 1,876,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,835,751. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.66.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

