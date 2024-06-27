Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,910,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,399,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,319,000 after purchasing an additional 367,275 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 20,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 296,687 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 908,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,828,000 after purchasing an additional 263,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 220,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNG traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,275,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.22. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.45 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

