Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 545 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 38.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSCO traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $267.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,921. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.17.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

