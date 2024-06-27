Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 902,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,946,000 after purchasing an additional 41,076 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 29,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 44,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTV stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,779. The firm has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.07.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.