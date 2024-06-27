Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,873 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 78,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 926,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after buying an additional 38,224 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 943,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,334. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

