Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 1,945 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 494,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,279,000 after acquiring an additional 43,746 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 193,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 219,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $37.86. 8,262,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,674,300. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

