Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 135 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,042.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %

ECL stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $245.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

