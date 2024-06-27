Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 3,955 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $20,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.58. 1,876,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,265. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $60.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

