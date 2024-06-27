Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 700 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,741,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430,618 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985,803 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,125,000 after acquiring an additional 167,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 905,087 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,317. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.08. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.