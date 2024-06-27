Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Takes $260,000 Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at $47,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,132.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $5.90. 5,025,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,708,072. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.91.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.