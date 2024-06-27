Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.32. 5,544,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,057,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.52. The stock has a market cap of $288.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

