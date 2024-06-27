China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Announces $0.83 Dividend

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.8323 per share on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

China CITIC Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

China CITIC Bank stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.02. China CITIC Bank has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.

Get China CITIC Bank alerts:

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. China CITIC Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.