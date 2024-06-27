CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Up 244.4% in June

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 244.4% from the May 31st total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

CHS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,893. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. CHS has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

